WILDER, Idaho — A father is speaking out after his son was among four people arrested Sunday during a massive federal law enforcement operation at La Catedral Arena, a private racetrack in Wilder.

Andrés Téllez Juárez watched as federal agents arrested his son, Ivan Téllez, one of the owners of Tellez Farms, during what the FBI described as an operation targeting an alleged illegal gambling operation.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Ivan's father shares his opinions on the massive law enforcement operation in Wilder—

Father speaks out after son arrested in FBI raid at Wilder racetrack

Neighborhood Reporter Victoria Rodriguez spoke exclusively with Andrés Téllez Juárez, who also owns the property where the raid took place. He showcased the destruction that occurred in his home, pointing out where federal officials forced their way in, breaking doors and rushing through rooms.

"I was handcuffed from about 1-6 in the afternoon," Téllez Juárez said.

Ivan's mom also told Idaho News 6 she was held at gunpoint during the raid as agents stormed the property.

Téllez Juárez described watching dozens of people detained in the back area of the property.

"And I hope all these people support me in this situation. I think the people who came in here really abused their power," Téllez Juárez said.



According to the father, what was supposed to be a relaxing Sunday horse race with families enjoying the event took a sudden turn when law enforcement moved in and chaos broke out.

"Children, adults—people who just came to have fun, to relax a little after a week of work—they abused their power with them. They brought in 12–13-year-old kids in handcuffs, women 70–80 years old were handcuffed," Téllez Juárez said.

He said he watched as several people asked officers to loosen their restraints, but those pleas were ignored.

"I was kindly asking them to loosen the handcuffs for some people because their hands were already swollen... and they'd just laugh or say things like, 'You're okay. You're okay.'—and then push them," Téllez Juárez said.

The father believes his son was wrongfully arrested and said the operation should have been handled differently.

"In my opinion, it wouldn't have cost the government or the military anything to just have the sheriff come and arrest Iván or arrest me as the owner, and leave Iván out of it—because I'm the one who's always loved horses my whole life," Téllez Juárez said.