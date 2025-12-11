Copper Quill Haven to take over Canyon County animal services from West Valley Humane Society

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A major transition is underway for animal services in Canyon County as Copper Quill Haven prepares to take over operations from West Valley Humane Society, which has served the area for more than a decade.

West Valley Humane Society had been providing shelter, veterinary care, and adoption services throughout Canyon County, but told county officials they needed additional funding to continue operations. When funding negotiations stalled, Canyon County issued a Request for Proposals earlier this year to find a new operator.

Copper Quill Haven, another nonprofit organization, was selected to assume control of animal services for the entire county.

"I'm excited for the future because I feel like the choice that was made was a good one," said Shanna Jagar, who works with Pet Haven and has been working to improve animal issues in Canyon County. She now works alongside Copper Quill Haven.

"They had a very comprehensive plan that really took hold of a full spectrum of care in the sheltering system, like bringing back dog surrenders and cat programs," Jagar said.

According to Copper Quill Haven, the nonprofit plans to focus on compassionate sheltering, responsible animal control, and strong community partnerships.

The organization also intends to maintain the area's no-kill status, which Jagar considers significant for the community.

"Copper Quill intends to also fall in alignment with that mentality, and so the maintenance of a no-kill valley is still going to be there, and it is something to be proud of because it is a big deal," Jagar said.

West Valley Humane Society expressed disappointment with the county's decision in a statement but said it will continue advocating for accountability during the transition while supporting the pets and families who rely on them. The organization plans to submit a formal objection to the decision.

Despite the change in leadership, advocates hope for continuity in services during the transition period.

"No interruption of services is really of utmost importance," Jagar added.

The new operator is set to take over in the new year, but questions remain about West Valley's status and what happens after the 7-day objection period.

