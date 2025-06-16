West Valley Humane Society, City of Caldwell clash over animal shelter funding

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Monday, West Valley Humane Society responded to the City of Caldwell's recent claims that the animal shelter has demanded a significant hike in funding with little notice.

The humane society says it has been in discussions with the city about increased funding needs since November of last year, contradicting the city's claim that the request came with "little advance notice."

"The proposed increase is not arbitrary — it reflects the actual cost of providing legally compliant, humane animal care," the West Valley Humane Society Board of Directors said in a statement. "For years, WVHS has operated under contracts that did not cover the actual cost of services. That model is no longer sustainable."

City officials say the shelter is demanding a 700% increase — from $68,250 to $540,000 annually — to continue providing the same services. They warn that this could prevent hiring new police and fire personnel.

"As stewards of public funds, we believe it is essential to evaluate all available options carefully and with input from the people we serve," the city stated.

RELATED: Caldwell weighs options after animal shelter's 'non-negotiable' 700% funding increase

The humane society says that Caldwell currently pays less per capita than other municipalities for the same level of service.

According to the shelter's board, the organization has undergone significant changes over the past year, including hiring new management and implementing stricter financial controls.

"We acknowledge that past leadership at WVHS did not make the necessary incremental funding adjustments over the years, something that should have been addressed long before now," the board said.

Caldwell officials are exploring several options, including reducing public safety funding, finding alternative animal sheltering arrangements, or seeking additional funding through grants or tax levies.

The city will host two town hall meetings at Caldwell City Hall on June 17 and June 30, both from 6 to 8:30 p.m., to gather community input. The humane society says it supports these meetings and encourages public participation.

"We remain committed to working with the City of Caldwell and all our municipal partners," the board said. "However, a partnership requires honesty, respect, and a shared commitment to solutions, not finger-pointing ... We welcome scrutiny because we have nothing to hide."