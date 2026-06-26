Caldwell, Nampa seek dismissal of lawsuit tied to 2025 Wilder racetrack raid

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Attorneys representing the cities of Caldwell and Nampa, along with their police chiefs, Rex Ingram and Joe Huff, filed a motion Tuesday asking a judge to dismiss claims against them in a civil rights lawsuit stemming from a multi-agency raid at La Catedral racetrack in Wilder.

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The lawsuit was originally brought on behalf of Juana Rodriguez, a mother who was zip-tied during the raid and said she was unable to care for her 3-year-old son.

"I asked one of the agents and I was like, can you just please untie me? My son needs me right now," Rodriguez said.

The lawsuit names ICE, Canyon County, the cities of Caldwell and Nampa, and top local, state, and federal law enforcement leaders. Plaintiffs include Rodriguez, her minor child, and several other parents representing their children and others who were present during the raid.

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The families allege law enforcement unlawfully detained hundreds of people during the multi-agency raid, holding children for hours, with some people zip-tied, and that food, water, and bathroom access were denied. They also allege Latino attendees were targeted.

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Leo Morales of the ACLU said the targeting allegation is central to the case.

"Using ethnicity and race to target a particular community, that is unconstitutional, and we will prove that in court," Morales said.

Paul Southwick, legal director of the ACLU, said the scale of the operation set it apart.

"But also the sheer number of people who were detained, 400 people. We haven't seen that anywhere in the country," Southwick said.

The complaint also alleges more than 200 federal, state, and local officers took part in the operation.

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In their motion to dismiss, attorneys for Caldwell and Nampa argue that officers were assisting federal authorities in executing a search warrant connected to an alleged illegal gambling investigation at the racetrack targeting five individuals. The filing states that "officers may detain occupants of premises while a search warrant is executed and may take reasonable steps to maintain scene security."

The cities argue that under existing Fourth Amendment law, officers are allowed to temporarily detain individuals while a lawful search warrant is carried out, and that the complaint does not show either chief personally violated anyone's constitutional rights.

The motion also argues the lawsuit does not identify specific actions taken by Caldwell or Nampa officials, stating the complaint "does not plead specific facts showing that either Chief selected or reaffirmed a course of action because of its adverse effect on Latino persons."

The cities further contend the complaint does not allege that either chief personally ordered the use of zip ties, denied food or water, questioned people about immigration status, or directed discriminatory conduct.

The cities also ask the judge to dismiss claims against Caldwell and Nampa themselves, arguing that plaintiffs failed to identify any official city policy or longstanding practice that caused constitutional violations.

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Morales said the impact of the raid extends beyond Wilder.

"Trust was clearly broken, not only in Wilder, but for every Idahoan that cares about being respected by law enforcement as well," Morales said.

Both parties were contacted regarding the filings but did not respond.

The five individuals who were criminally charged are scheduled to face a federal trial beginning Sept. 14.

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