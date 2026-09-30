'You end up in jail or you die.': Police warn parents about gang violence as teen murder charges shake city

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two Caldwell Police School Resource Officers who were once troubled teenagers themselves are urging parents to have direct conversations at home about gang affiliation, following a series of murders across the Treasure Valley involving suspects as young as 15.

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Caldwell Police on gang affiliation in teenagers

Over the last few weeks, Idaho News 6 has reported on several murders across the Treasure Valley involving suspects as young as 15. Police say many of the cases share a common thread: young people falling in with the wrong crowd and, in some cases, joining gangs.

After a 15-year-old was charged with murder in a deadly Caldwell shooting last week, prompting warnings of a gang war from prosecutors, Caldwell Police School Resource Officers Contreras and Quintana spoke about what parents can do.

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Both officers were troubled as teenagers and now work to help kids avoid gang affiliation and get out of bad situations.

"I was that kid," Contreras said.

The officers say problems they see at school often start at home.

"If a kid doesn't feel as though they are receiving the attention at home, they're going to seek it elsewhere," Quintana said.

They say there is immense social pressure on young people to appear tough and to fit in, especially when they feel uncomfortable at school. The officers say they work to build trust with students and talk them out of dangerous choices.

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"Who's gonna call you when you end up in prison? Who's gonna make that first phone call to you? Your mom is, not your buddies. You end up in jail or you die," Contreras said.

Chelsea Moser, the mother of a 13-year-old who began affiliating with gangs and acting out, reached out to share her concerns.

"I'm afraid my son is gonna die or end up in the judicial system," Moser said.

She told me over the phone that her son began wearing red clothes and acting out at school. Moser said it was embarrassing and scary to go out with her sons in public because other kids would approach her teenager aggressively for his attire.

Teenagers have even showed up at her house, threatening violence.

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Here is what Caldwell Police want parents to know:

1. Watch who your kids hang out with. Are there adults you don't know in their lives? Officers say gang recruitment often begins with grooming. Check and make sure your kids dont have items that would need to be purchased by an adult.

An example given by Contrera was, "did you take your kids phone away, and they ended up walking around with a new one? Who gave that to them?"

2. Check messaging apps . Look at what your kids are chatting about on apps like Snapchat and Discord, apps that help teenagers hide communcations, and read through school work.

"Binders and journals are a reflection of everything going on internally," Contreras said.

3. Encourage after-school activities. Sports, clubs, and programs keep kids safely occupied until you can make it home.

Caldwell Police also say the Treasure Valley YMCA across from Caldwell High School is a great resource with after-school programs available.

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