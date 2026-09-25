15-year-old accused in deadly Caldwell shooting denied bail, will be tried as adult

CALDWELL, Idaho — A judge denied bail on Friday for 15-year-old Johan Rodriguez Gomez, who is accused of killing a Caldwell man and will be tried as an adult.

During Gomez's arraignment in Canyon County court, prosecutors raised concerns about his alleged gang affiliations and the potential for further violence if he were released.

Prosecutors said they are worried Gomez's release could potentially lead to a "gang war" breaking out. Judge Matthew Bever denied Gomez bail after hearing those concerns.

Gomez is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Diego Sanchez of Caldwell. He also faces an aggravated battery charge related to the shooting, which prosecutors say stems from an allegation that Gomez fired a gun at Sanchez's girlfriend.

Judge Bever said Idaho law requires the case to move out of juvenile court because of the first-degree murder charge and the related aggravated battery charge.

Gomez was arrested on Thursday after police said witnesses provided information about a vehicle connected to him. Investigators then used license plate reader technology to locate the vehicle and the teen.

Multiple agencies assisted Caldwell Police with the arrest around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

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Sanchez died on Wednesday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The Ada County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

The judge said during Friday's hearing that Gomez could face up to life in prison or the death penalty. However, because Gomez was 15 at the time of the alleged crime, the death penalty cannot legally be imposed under a 2005 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and Canyon County prosecutors confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the state will not seek it.

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