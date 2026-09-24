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CPD: 15-year-old arrested after fatal shooting in Caldwell

Caldwell Police Department - PD - Patrol Car - Cop Car 4
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Caldwell Police Department - PD - Patrol Car - Cop Car 4
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CALDWELL, Idaho — UPDATE | Sept. 24

Idaho News 6 is learning more about a fatal shooting that left one man dead in Caldwell.

A 15-year-old male juvenile was arrested by Caldwell Police "in connection with Wednesday night's homicide," officials shared.

He was located after officers learned about a vehicle related to the 15-year-old from witnesses, and utilized license-plate reader technology to find both the car and the juvenile.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Caldwell Police Department was assisted by multiple agencies to make the arrest.

The juvenile was booked into the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center, and faces a murder charge.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Caldwell Police detectives at (208) 455-3115. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died after a shooting in Caldwell as 21-year-old Diego Sanchez of Caldwell.

Sanchez died on Wednesday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

His death was ruled a homicide, with Caldwell Police investigating.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of South Kimball Avenue after reports of multiple gunshots and several vehicles leaving the area.

READ MORE | Investigation underway after man dies in shooting, Caldwell Police share

Police found Sanchez with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caldwell Police detectives at (208) 455-3115. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.

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This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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