15-year-old arrested on felony charges after fleeing Eagle Police on motorcycle

EAGLE, Idaho — A 15-year-old male was arrested and booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention on multiple felony accounts after fleeing Eagle Police during a pursuit.

According to Eagle Police, the incident began around midnight on May 18, when a deputy traveling eastbound on W. Chinden Blvd. spotted a person riding an electric motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction.

The deputy noticed the motorcycle was missing a taillight and turned around to follow the rider.

Eagle Police say that, as the rider's driving became increasingly erratic, the deputy exited his patrol vehicle and ordered the rider to stop. The rider attempted to drive past the deputy, who wrapped his arms around the rider and took him to the ground.

The deputy suffered a minor leg injury during the confrontation and was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

The rider, identified as a 15-year-old male, was arrested and booked into Ada County Juvenile Detention on charges of felony fleeing and eluding and felony aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.