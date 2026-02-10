WATCH LIVE: Caldwell School Board holds meeting in response to recent pedestrian accidents

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell leaders are meeting to discuss student safety following multiple pedestrian accidents near Caldwell schools.

Caldwell Police Department, Public Works, and Mayor Eric Phillips will be in attendance at the Caldwell School Board meeting on February 9.

Three students have been hit in crosswalks near Caldwell schools in the last two months. Idaho News 6 has been closely covering these accidents, talking with concerned parents and community members about their opinions on the district's school zone safety.

