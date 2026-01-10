Caldwell installs new safety features after two students hit by cars on crosswalks

CALDWELL, Idaho — After two Caldwell students were struck by vehicles in marked crosswalks within 24 hours in December, the City of Caldwell has implemented new pedestrian safety measures near school zones across the city.

The incidents occurred near Syringa Middle School and Caldwell High School, leaving both students injured. One of the victims was Amanda Smith's daughter, who suffered several broken bones when hit by a truck while crossing South Indiana Avenue on her way to school.

Dashcam video captured the student lying injured in the street following the collision.

"It broke my heart. No parent should have to go through this. And so to hear that it happened pretty much less than 24 hours, it's just heartbreaking," Smith said.

Police say both drivers involved in the incidents are facing criminal charges.

In response to these accidents, Caldwell has installed push-button-activated crosswalk lights, known as Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, at Indiana Avenue and Fairoaks Drive. The city has also evaluated lighting near all Caldwell schools, working with Idaho Power to increase streetlight wattage in darker areas.

Additionally, a new school speed zone with flashing beacons has been installed along Homedale Road near Vallivue High School. This brings the total number of school zones with flashing beacons throughout the city to 20.

Longtime residents Jim and Nancy Alpag say they're pleased to finally see these safety improvements implemented.

"I've always been an advocate going down to City Hall. I kept telling them they needed some sort of crossing signal here because kids cross all the time. I don't know if it was after the accidents, but I'm glad they finally put them in," Jim Alpag said.

"Every time we cross now and hit the button, the lights start blinking right away. People stop," he said.

Nancy Alpag added she's "just glad we're crossing without getting hit."

While these infrastructure improvements provide additional safety measures, city officials emphasize that preventing accidents still requires drivers to slow down, stay alert, and put their phones away—especially near schools and during low-light hours.

"They need to put lights in. They need a crossing guard or somebody to help these kids, to get across the street," Smith said.

City leaders say pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility and hope these new measures will prevent future tragedies.

