“That’s kind of ridiculous”: Mother decries repeated crosswalk crashes near Caldwell High

CALDWELL, Idaho — Dashcam video obtained by Idaho News 6 shows the moment a truck strikes a Caldwell High School sophomore as he was using a marked crosswalk on his way to school Thursday, Jan. 22.

The student, identified as Angel Ramirez, is the third Caldwell student hit while walking in the past few weeks, raising renewed concerns about pedestrian safety near school zones.

The video shows Angel entering the crosswalk before the truck makes contact. Angel’s mother, Brenda Nevarez, says items seen flying through the air are likely her son’s headphones.

“I just couldn’t even shed tears,” Nevarez said. “I was in so much shock. The driver that hit him tried apologizing and talking to me, but he’s my priority — not her.”

According to police, the driver was cited for inattentive driving.

Angel, a student-athlete, remains in the intensive care unit at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. Doctors say he suffered a shattered pelvis, a fractured left ankle, and a hairline fracture on his left wrist. Surgeons estimate he will be non-weight bearing for at least four months, with a full recovery expected to take eight to twelve months.

“This isn’t the first accident or the second,” Nevarez said. “There’s been multiple — this is the third in the last two months. That’s kind of ridiculous.”

Thursday’s crash happened just weeks after the City of Caldwell installed new push-button crosswalk lights at the same intersection. Those upgrades followed two student-involved crashes in December — one near Caldwell High School and another near Syringa Middle School. One of those incidents was also captured on dashcam video.

Nevarez says the city should prioritize safety improvements in school zones.

“If the city has money for other projects, they should put the money toward children and their safety, especially in school zones,” she said.

In response to questions raised in the comment section of an Idaho News 6 Facebook post, Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips said crossing guards will be added at Caldwell High School — the only school in the district currently without them. He also said the city is reviewing additional safety measures, including installing more advanced crossing lights in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Caldwell High School administrators sent an email to parents urging drivers to slow down, remain alert, and follow posted school-zone laws.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the Ramirez family.

