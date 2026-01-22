Student hit by vehicle near Caldwell High School in latest student-involved crash

CALDWELL, Idaho — A student was hit by a vehicle near Caldwell High School around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police.

Caldwell police confirmed the student was injured, but additional details about the crash have not yet been released.

This is at least the second time a student has been hit at the same intersection in the past month.

As previously reported, the city added new safety measures after two student-involved crashes in December. Those upgrades include push-button-activated crosswalk lights at Indiana Avenue and Fairoaks Drive, along with flashing beacons at other schools across the district.

Idaho News 6 is working to learn more details about Thursday morning’s crash.

