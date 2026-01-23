Student hit in the crosswalk near Caldwell High suffers from shattered pelvis; GoFundMe launched

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell student who was hit by a car on Thursday while using the crosswalk on South Indiana Ave. by Caldwell High School is currently in the ICU and undergoing surgery for a shattered pelvis.

The student's mother, Brena Nevarez, told Idaho News 6 that her injured son, 15-year-old Angel Ramirez, may also require additional surgeries.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help navigate the rising medical costs associated with Angel's hospital stay.

"Every donation—no matter the amount—will go directly toward helping my son heal and easing the financial burden on our family." - Brenda Nevarez

"Right now, our focus is on getting him through this critical stage and supporting his healing, both physically and emotionally," reads a statement on the GoFundMe page.

Neighbors have expressed that the crosswalk has seen a litany of close calls, and some doubt the recently implemented crosswalk lights are doing enough to prevent accidents like this.

