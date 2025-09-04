Court documents reveal details in arrest of Nampa priest

Editor’s note: Idaho News 6’s initial coverage referred to the victim as male. Court documents indicate the victim uses she/her pronouns. Out of caution, we will use “they” until further clarity is available.

More details have been released regarding the arrest of Robert Mendez Esquivel, a priest at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nampa, who was taken into custody Aug. 27 on three felony charges, including one count of rape of a victim between 16 and 17 years old and two counts of sexual battery of a minor between 16 and 17 years old.

Court documents obtained by Idaho News 6 state the 16-year-old victim was “looking for a boyfriend who would be willing to engage in sexual acts with a minor,” using the Grindr dating app

Police said the victim was not connected to St. Paul’s Church or its school. In an interview with investigators, Mendez claimed he did not know the teen’s age and “would not have met them if he knew.”

The victim, however, told police they disclosed their age from the start, saying Mendez commented on “Idaho’s laws being really bad” and also asked what grade they were in. The teen replied, “11th.”

According to court records, Mendez met the victim at their home but declined to go inside because he was “worried about parents.” Instead, the two went to a Nampa park, where the victim said a sexual act occurred.

Investigators said the victim provided details about Mendez’s vehicle after speaking with their counselor about the incident, leading police to identify him as a suspect.

According to the Diocese of Boise, Mendez joined St. Paul’s Parish as a priest in Nampa in August of 2022.

The Diocese of Boise released the following statement regarding Mendez's arrest:

With a heavy and sorrowful heart, I share the troubling news that our brother, Father Robert (Toto) Mendez, was arrested this afternoon in Nampa, Idaho. It is our understanding that he faces charges of sexual battery of a minor. At present, we have few details, but as this matter unfolds in the public eye, we expect to learn more. In light of these grave circumstances, I have removed Father Toto’s faculties pending further clarity.

I humbly ask for your fervent prayers, for the alleged victim, for Father Toto, for the faithful of St. Paul’s community in Nampa, and for our entire Diocese as we navigate this painful moment. May we entrust ourselves to the intercession of St. Michael the Archangel, seeking his protection and guidance.

In Christ’s mercy,

Bishop Peter

The investigation remains ongoing to ensure there are no additional victims. Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.