'Mutiny from within'; Email shows Caldwell mayor weighed probe into employees over Attorney General complaint

CALDWELL, Idaho — Newly obtained public records reveal that Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips privately raised concerns that city employees, including Police Chief Rex Ingram, may have been involved in a complaint submitted to the Idaho Attorney General's Office and sought guidance from the city's insurance provider before considering any potential action.

In a May 15 email obtained by Idaho News 6 through a public records request, Phillips wrote to Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) Executive Director Tim Osborne after receiving records related to a complaint that had been submitted to the Attorney General's Office.

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The Idaho Attorney General's Office ultimately declined to open a criminal investigation, stating the complaint failed to demonstrate sufficient evidence of a criminal violation under Idaho law.

The complaint stemmed from allegations that Phillips exceeded his authority as mayor by improperly inserting himself into both criminal and internal police investigations.

Idaho News 6 Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram

In his message, Phillips said he believed Chief Ingram and "currently unknown staff at the PD and/or city" may have assisted in making the referral. He did not provide evidence within the email to support that belief but stated he intended to investigate who may have been involved and determine what actions, if any, should be taken.

"Besides pure shock, but at the same time not surprised the Chief would choose this route, I'm going to be investigating who is involved, how deep does this go, and then I will decide what actions I take after that," Phillips wrote.

Phillips described the complaint as "a wild attempt at mutiny from within" and alleged it was an effort to have him criminally charged for carrying out duties he believes are authorized under Caldwell city code and Idaho law.

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Phillips also questioned whether public resources may have been used in connection with the complaint, noting that the attorney who submitted the referral had previously conducted training for Caldwell police officers.

"I'm concerned taxpayer dollars may be involved," Phillips wrote, adding that he wanted to know whether any coordination with the attorney occurred on city time.

The mayor wrote that he viewed the complaint as an effort to prevent him from carrying out what he described as his lawful duties as mayor under city code and Idaho law.

In the email, Phillips said he had attempted to maintain a working relationship with Ingram since taking office and had not taken adverse action against the chief despite what he described as ongoing concerns.

"I've tried to be nice and work with the Chief in good faith," Phillips wrote. "I've not taken any adverse action against the Chief or several employees that I have multiple concerns about as Mayor."

Phillips went on to say he had "a full loss of confidence" not only in the police chief but also in members of the city's human resources and legal departments.

The mayor also expressed concerns about what he described as growing issues within city government, referencing ongoing litigation involving the city and recently settled lawsuits.

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The email was sent to ICRMP, the insurance and risk management organization that provides coverage and guidance to Idaho cities and counties. Phillips wrote that he wanted to communicate with ICRMP before taking any potential adverse action and sought information about what options might be available.

The newly released records add another chapter to a series of public disagreements and leadership disputes that have emerged within Caldwell city government since Phillips took office in January.

Idaho News 6 has requested comment from Phillips regarding the concerns outlined in the email, as well as any evidence supporting the claims made in the correspondence. Requests for comment were also sent to Ingram and city officials.

As of publication, no responses had been received.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.