Leaked memo, criminal complaint, and no charges: Caldwell leadership clash continues

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips will not face a criminal investigation by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office after the agency declined to pursue a complaint filed by attorneys representing Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram.

The decision marks the latest development in a yearslong dispute between Phillips and Ingram that has included public allegations, lawsuits, internal investigations and a leaked voice memo discussing the chief’s future with the department.

The relationship between the two dates back to Phillips’ time serving under Ingram within the Caldwell Police Department. After leaving law enforcement, Phillips later served as director of student safety for the Caldwell School District before being elected mayor.

Watch: Learn more about the complaint

Idaho AG declines criminal case against Caldwell mayor

The conflict gained wider public attention in late 2025 after Idaho News 6 obtained a leaked voice memo in which then-mayor-elect Phillips discussed plans to remove Ingram from his position.

In March, attorneys with Lovell Law submitted a complaint to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office requesting an independent criminal investigation into Phillips. The complaint alleged Phillips improperly inserted himself into both criminal and internal police investigations.

Idaho News 6

According to the complaint, Phillips allegedly directed an employee not to report concerns through police administration and sought updates on an active investigation directly from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

The complaint further alleged that after Phillips was identified as a witness in an internal affairs investigation, he ordered all internal affairs investigations halted and directed investigative files be transferred to the Caldwell City Attorney’s Office. Attorneys argued that those actions may have interfered with established investigative procedures.

In a May 13 response, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office said it would take no further action on the complaint. The office stated the allegations did not meet the legal requirements necessary for the Attorney General to exercise criminal jurisdiction under Idaho law.

The Attorney General’s Office explained that Idaho law limits its authority in criminal matters and that complaints submitted under Idaho Code 50-238 must meet specific criteria before the office can investigate. The office determined the allegations did not satisfy the requirement that the conduct described constituted a potential violation of state criminal law.

Idaho News 6

The office further stated that even if the allegations were true, reassigning internal affairs investigations from a police department to a city attorney’s office would not constitute a crime under Idaho law. The response noted that Idaho law gives mayors supervisory authority over city operations and does not require internal affairs investigations to be conducted by any specific entity.

The Attorney General’s Office also rejected claims that Phillips’ contact with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office regarding an investigation would amount to criminal obstruction. The response stated there is no legal requirement that a mayor route such inquiries through a specific law enforcement agency and concluded that requesting an update would not qualify as criminal interference under state law.

In a statement to Idaho News 6, Phillips said, “I rest on the conclusions from the Attorney General’s office that my handling of the situation was lawful.”

"I love Caldwell deeply. This city is my home, and serving its citizens is an honor. I will continue carrying out the lawful duties of mayor with professionalism, transparency, and integrity as we work to move our city forward day by day, month by month, and year by year." City of Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips

Attorneys representing Ingram responded by saying they respect the Attorney General’s decision but continue to believe Phillips’ actions improperly interfered with police investigative processes. They also maintained that the decision does not resolve broader concerns raised in the complaint.

"Chief Ingram continues to focus on leading the Caldwell Police Department and ensuring the Department provides the quality service its citizens have come to expect in recent years. Lovell Law will continue to speak on Chief Ingram’s behalf to defend his reputation as we deem necessary and appropriate." Lovell Law, PLLC

The attorneys said they filed the complaint because they believed it was legally warranted while defending Ingram against what they described as accusations of insubordination. They added that Ingram remains focused on leading the Caldwell Police Department and serving the community.

Speaking with Idaho News 6, officials with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office said complaints submitted under Idaho law are taken seriously and reviewed according to the legal authority and jurisdiction granted to the office.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.