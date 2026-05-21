City of Caldwell and former CPD officer reach $1.5M settlement

CALDWELL, Idaho — Former Caldwell Police Department (CPD) officer Allison Butler and the City of Caldwell, Caldwell Police Department (CPD) Chief Rex Ingram, and former Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner have settled a lawsuit brought by Butler, which alleged instances of gender-based discrimination, harassment, and retaliation during her time with CPD.

According to a statement from Birch Hallam Harstad & Johnson, the law firm representing Butler, the plaintiff agreed to drop the lawsuit "in exchange for $1,500,000 and significant non-monetary relief aimed at clearing her good name and reputation as a dedicated law enforcement officer at Caldwell Police Department."

"The parties are glad they could reach a resolution," reads a news release from the City of Caldwell.

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The plaintiff's law firm goes on to state: "The City had a chance to do the right thing when it received the investigation report from Doug Plass, an outside attorney investigator. Instead, the City buried the Plass report, ignored its HR Director’s recommendations, and gave the Chief minor discipline for just two of the alleged events. All this left Officer Butler exposed to further harassment and retaliation which ended her career at CPD."

In a statement, Butler said, “I have faith that the City, under Mayor Eric Phillips, will honor the law and ensure that reports about harassment, discrimination and retaliation are taken seriously even when it implicates the leadership at the top. I am glad that City Council now has the full Plass report. Going forward, I hope they will take appropriate steps to prevent future harassment and retaliation. My former fellow CPD officers, who work tirelessly to make Caldwell a safer community, deserve nothing less.”

This marks the third settlement involving Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to Chief Ingram and the attorneys representing the City of Caldwell. As of this writing, Idaho News 6 has yet to receive responses.

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