Caldwell recall targeting two councilmembers canceled due to lack of signatures, organizers say

CALDWELL, Idaho — The organizers of the Caldwell Recall have announced via social media that they are ceasing the effort.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, the recall targeted Caldwell city councilmembers Scott Tilmant and Mike Dittenber.

Organizers posted to Facebook on Saturday, saying that they decided to cancel the effort because "the community did not come out and sign," and that they weren't able to reach their weekly goal numbers.

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In previous months, organizers claimed the recall centered on concerns about leadership decisions and how councilmembers are responding to the community.

The group had alleged that Dittenber had dismissed public input and acted unprofessionally, pointing to his support of city projects such as the railroad quiet zone. Regarding Tilmant, organizers said that, though he is relatively new to the city council, he had gone against his campaign promises to prioritize safety and listen to residents.

Neither Tilmant nor Dittenber has commented on the canceled recall.

This latest recall attempt follows a broader effort last year that sought to remove Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner and four city councilmembers, including Dittenber.

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