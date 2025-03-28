Residents in Caldwell launch recall efforts against Mayor and four city council members

CALDWELL, Idaho — "It is time for a new city government," said Jim Hollis, Caldwell recall petition leader.

Hollis is spearheading efforts to recall Mayor Jarom Wagoner and four city council members, expressing dissatisfaction with the city's spending. "It's about time we take action," he stated.

Hollis and other residents are gathering signatures as frustrations have been mounting since last year's decision to install parking meters downtown despite public pushback. The city ultimately removed the meters, with a price tag of $175,000 for the removal.

Additional grievances include plans for a new hotel near the fairgrounds and ongoing lawsuits alleging discrimination and harassment within the Caldwell Police Department. Two accusers reached settlements that collectively cost the city more than half a million dollars.

"It's a never-ending cycle, and nobody will take responsibility. There's absolutely zero leadership in the Mayor's office. Zero," said Hollis.

In an exclusive interview with Idaho News 6, Mayor Wagoner stated that he strives to lead the city with dignity and honor. When asked about the recall petition, he acknowledged residents’ rights to express their opinions and concerns.

"I think it's also important for the people to know that myself and those council members are working tirelessly to try to improve Caldwell. That doesn't mean that everybody is going to agree. We need to listen to the majority as that comes forward and continue looking at what we can do to make Caldwell a great place," said Mayor Wagoner.

Alongside the mayor, the recall effort seeks to replace Council members Brad Doty, Geoff Williams, Chris Allgood, and Mike Dittenber. I reached out to each member, and only two provided comments on the issue.

In a statement, Council members Doty and Dittenber acknowledged the right to pursue recall efforts, emphasizing their commitment to making informed decisions focused on the best interests of Caldwell and its citizens.

I have not been presented with a copy of the Petition. As a preliminary matter, it is important for the public to understand that just because an individual or group has filed a Petition does not mean the statements or accusations in the Petition are true. The County is only responsible for ensuring the process is followed, not that the statements are truthful.

As a member of the City Council, I endeavor to make the best decisions I can based on the information that is presented to me. In making these decisions, my focus is on the City of Caldwell and its citizens. I appreciate that not every person will agree with every decision I make and that public and personal criticism is a necessary part of my job. I am grateful we live in a Country where we have the freedom to express publicly our disagreements within the confines of the law.

That being said, as with any other citizen of this country, I have the right to be free from harassment as well as from malicious and false accusations. It would be my hope that the individual or individuals who prepared the Petition would focus their efforts on pursuing legitimate grievances in a lawful and civil manner and would not resort to spreading malicious disinformation.

At the end of the day, I trust in the process, our Constitutional freedoms, and the rule of law. I continue to be grateful every day for the opportunity to serve the City of Caldwell and our residents.



Brad Doty

Caldwell City Council President

—

I am aware of efforts to recall me and other elected city officials. I respect the laws of Idaho that give residences the opportunity to petition government for redress of grievances, including efforts to recall those previously elected. While waiting for that process to unfold over the next 75 days, I will continue to pour my hear and soul into the City of Caldwell and will work for the collective interest of its citizens. I do not regret any decisions I have made and look forward to continuing this discussion again in a few short weeks after the process has run its course. I hope those who are angry with local government can find some happiness and relief by volunteering with one of many beneficial community organizations.



Mike Dittenber

Councilman

Hollis said he has no concerns regarding the other two active council members. "You can call Councilmen Register and Staddick, and they'll tell you, and I'll quote: 'Let me look into that, and I will get back to you'—and you know they do listen to you," he said.