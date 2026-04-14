New recall effort targets two Caldwell city councilmembers over development and leadership decisions

CALDWELL, Idaho — A new recall effort targeting two sitting Caldwell city councilmembers is in its early stages, with paperwork officially submitted and now under review by the county.

“We have received documentation on a petition for recall … that documentation has not been reviewed yet,” said Canyon County Clerk Jess Urresti.

WATCH | Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis has more on what the recall effort would mean—

New recall effort targets two Caldwell city council members

The effort targets newly elected councilmember Scott Tilmant and longtime councilmember Mike Dittenber. Organizers say they are working to “take back” their community, though they have not publicly identified themselves.

Urresti said recall efforts can move forward even during an active election cycle like Idaho's primary in May.

Under Idaho law, if the petition is approved, organizers would have 75 days to collect valid signatures from at least 20% of registered voters within Caldwell city limits.

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“If the petition meets all necessary requirements, including the signatures needed, the next step would be to reach out to the candidates and inform them,” Urresti said.

He added that once notified, elected officials would have five days to respond.

“They then have five days to respond, whether that be to resign from their position or allow the recall effort to move forward to the next eligible election,” Urresti said.

The latest recall attempt follows a broader effort last year that sought to remove Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner and four city councilmembers, including Dittenber.

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That effort gained attention as some residents raised concerns about city spending and development decisions, but it ultimately did not advance after organizers failed to submit any signatures by the deadline.

In statements shared on social media, organizers behind the new petition claim their concerns center on leadership decisions and how councilmembers are responding to the community.

The group alleges Dittenber has dismissed public input and acted unprofessionally, and they point to his support of projects such as a proposed hotel development and the railroad quiet zone.

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Regarding Tilmant, organizers acknowledge he is new to the council but claim he has already gone against campaign promises related to prioritizing safety and listening to residents. They also reference his role in advancing a vote tied to the quiet zone project.

Requests for comment were sent to both councilmembers and the recall organizers, but had not been returned as of publication.

The situation remains under review and is still developing.

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