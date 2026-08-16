Ross Steelman crowned the 2026 Albertsons Boise Open champion

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Ross Steelman is leaving Boise with another Korn Ferry Tour victory — and his PGA TOUR future already secured.

In his winning speech, the 25-year-old Georgia Tech grad thanked Albertsons and Chevron for putting the event on, as well as the volunteers who made the tournament happen.

Steelman won the 2026 Albertsons Boise Open Sunday at Hillcrest Country Club, finishing the tournament at 27-under 257 and three strokes ahead of the field.

The Columbia, Missouri, native closed out the tournament with a 7-under 64, matching his second- and third-round scores. He opened his final round with three consecutive birdies.

“It's so cool to win here,” Steelman said. “This is one of my favorite tournaments of the year. I love Boise. I love this golf course.”

Steelman said his ability to avoid mistakes was key to his success throughout the week.

“I just played solid. I didn't make mistakes and when I did I was able to navigate around it and keep momentum going and just keep everything rolling,” he said.

That consistency allowed Steelman to build a comfortable lead heading into the final holes.

WATCH | Idaho News 6's Victoria Rodriguez talks with the Boise Open winner—

Idaho News 6 talks with the 2026 Boise Open champion

Rather than feeling the pressure of a tight finish, Steelman said he was able to enjoy the moment — especially with the Boise crowd behind him.

“It was nice knowing that I had a pretty big lead coming down the last stretch so I could really take in the amazing fans that were out here and just really savor the moment,” Steelman said.

Sunday's victory marks Steelman's second Korn Ferry Tour title of the 2026 season.

He previously won The Blue Championship in July at TPC Colorado, finishing that tournament at 22-under par.

Steelman's Boise victory also makes him one of just three players on the Korn Ferry Tour this season with multiple victories.

Steelman has officially been declared TOUR-bound, meaning he has secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2027 season.

After Boise, Steelman said he'll head to Kansas City for next week's tournament before taking a couple of weeks off and preparing for the Korn Ferry Tour playoffs.

“Then a couple of weeks off and then we start the playoffs,” Steelman said. “And then season's over in October and then by then I'll just be getting ready and prepping and practicing and getting ready to go play on the PGA TOUR next year.”

For now, Steelman gets to celebrate another Boise Open victory before turning his attention toward the next chapter of his career.

His win also gives him a chance to leave Hillcrest with a little more appreciation for a tournament he says has become one of his favorites.

“I love Boise. I love this golf course,” Steelman said.

WATCH: Championship Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open 2026

The Boise Open creates a unique fan experience for spectators

Hundreds of volunteers work behind the scenes to make the Albertsons Boise Open happen