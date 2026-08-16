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WATCH: Championship Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open 2026

live from the albertsons boise open
Justin Rogow
live from the albertsons boise open
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and last updated

BOISE BENCH, Idaho —
It all comes down to this. Championship Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.

On Sunday, thousands of fans will fill Hillcrest Country Club for a day of championship golf, family fun, and a community celebration.

Idaho News 6 is live with special coverage of the final round; Watch live below starting at 8:00 a.m.

Idaho News 6 Special: Championship Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open

Idaho News 6 Special: Live ahead of the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2026

Meet your Boise Bench reporter Sahana Patel