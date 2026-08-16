WATCH: Championship Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open 2026

BOISE BENCH, Idaho —

It all comes down to this. Championship Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron.

On Sunday, thousands of fans will fill Hillcrest Country Club for a day of championship golf, family fun, and a community celebration.

Idaho News 6 is live with special coverage of the final round; Watch live below starting at 8:00 a.m.

Idaho News 6 Special: Championship Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open