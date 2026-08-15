The Boise Open creates a unique fan experience for spectators

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Saturday is moving day at the Albertsons Boise Open, where golfers try to position themselves to make a run at winning this tournament on Sunday.

It also makes for a great viewing experience as fans have some different fan zones and pavilions where they can sit and watch the action.

WATCH | Check out to see some golf action and the fans' reaction

The Boise Open creates a unique fan experience as spectators watch in different ways

"That’s what Mary and I have been doing," said Sue Walker. "We have been checking them all out, we are just trying to find the best one, and we like them all."

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One of those fan zones includes the Heroes Outpost where veterans and first responders can enjoy some golf and camaraderie. I talked with Chuck Shahan, who served in the Navy on submarines, and he's also a volunteer chairman working long hours at the Boise Open.

"I’m here from 5:30 in the morning until the end all four days, but it is fun, it goes by fast, and you get to see some great golf," Shahan said. "At the Heroes Outpost, we support heroes by providing them with cold drinks, snacks and it's great to talk with them."

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I also ran into Darrell Drennon, who has his own unique tradition. Every Sunday for the last 13 years, Darrell will follow a golfer for all 18-holes on Sunday, and this year he plans to follow former Boise State All-American Troy Merritt, one of two locals competing in the tournament.

"I don’t stay at one spot; I walk," said Drennon. "What I like about it is how Albertsons treats the people out here, and watching some of the local golfers come back and play is fun."

So as you can see, there is no wrong way to enjoy the Boise Open.

On Sunday, the tournament will crown a champion, and it is also Juniors Day, where children 15-and-under get in free. The final concert is on Saturday night, and it features Hardy.