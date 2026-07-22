Hundreds of volunteers work behind the scenes to make the Albertsons Boise Open happen

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — More than 800 volunteers are working behind the scenes to make the Albertsons Boise Open happen at Hillcrest Country Club.

While fans watch the golfers, it's the volunteers, from marshals to hospitality crews to those handing out water and meals and picking up trash, who make the four-day tournament possible.

WATCH: How volunteers help make the Albertson's Boise Open possible

How volunteers make the Albertson's Boise Open happen

Father-daughter duo John McMurdie and Tasha Hess have been volunteering together for nine years.

"I just started doing it because it was a chance to hang out with my dad," Hess said.

What started as family time has grown into a tradition of giving back.

"It brings families together to do something that's selfless," Hess said.

McMurdie has been volunteering at the tournament for nearly four decades. He said while the golf is exciting, it's the impact on the Treasure Valley that keeps him coming back year after year.

"The amount of money it gives to our community is phenomenal," McMurdie said.

The two now help welcome and assist other volunteers as they arrive and said the connections formed are a big part of what draws people back.

"They get friendships," McMurdie said.

Hess said the scope of the event goes far beyond what fans see during tournament week.

"There's all this stuff that's outside of just the tournament, just the four days, and all the setup that goes into it," Hess said.

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Not everyone who shows up has a background in golf, and Hess said that doesn't matter.

"Some of them don't golf at all, like, never have, never will, but they still come and support, which is crazy and awesome," Hess said.

Both said the sheer number of people required to pull it off each year is a testament to the community.

"Every role is important," McMurdie said.

"It's a massive undertaking to put this together every single year, and all these people keep coming back," Hess added.

The tournament begins on Thursday, Aug. 13.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.