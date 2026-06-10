Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children offers free early-learning kits to families

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children provides free educational resources and support to families across the state.

Nicole Criner, executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, said early childhood development has lasting effects.

"The first five years set children up for success in the classroom, but as well as future employees and future contributing members to our society," Criner said.

WATCH: How you can help Idaho AEYC provide free educational resources for Idaho families

Idaho AEYC provides free educational resources for Idaho families

One of the nonprofit's programs, READY! For Kindergarten, helps parents prepare their children for the classroom through hands-on learning tools and resources.

Hannah Carlson enrolled her daughter in the program after noticing she was struggling with letter recognition.

"I started using what they provided in the order they provided," Carlson said, "She's like matching letter to letter and that helped her a lot more with letter recognition."

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The learning kits used in programs like READY! For Kindergarten are made possible through donations, including support from the Idaho News 6 Community Baby Shower.

"If you're thinking about just what you want your Idaho to look like in the future, we want an educated community; your donations are fueling Idaho," Criner said.

This year, the organization also launched a new program called You've Got This! From the Start, designed to support parents before their baby arrives.

Expecting families can sign up to receive a free kit filled with resources and tools to help them through those important early months.

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Carlson said the support makes a meaningful difference for families.

"It's just so valuable and so helpful when there's just so many other things that you need to worry about, and they make it just so easy," Carlson said, "We want to strengthen our family, strengthen our kids, give them those values and then let them help the community up."

Donations can be made using this link, by texting BABYSHOWER to 50155, or in person at your neighborhood Albertsons store on June 17th.

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