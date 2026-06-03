‘I don't need to drop out’: How The Salvation Army's Booth Campus supports teen parents in school

WEST BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho News 6 Community Baby Shower is giving community members a chance to support young parents at the Salvation Army's Booth Campus in West Boise.

High school sophomores Adrienne Volkers and Andrew Midel became parents at 14 years old when they found out they were expecting their daughter, Roselyn. The couple are now students at the Booth Campus, which allows young parents to continue their education while providing on-site childcare for their children.

WATCH: How Idaho News 6 Community Baby Shower helps Booth Campus' young parents

Community Baby Shower: The Salvation Army's Booth Campus supports teen parents in school

Volkers said she learned about the program about a year before Rose was born.

"I wasn't encouraged enough to go to my actual old school. And it just felt weird going there while being pregnant."

She said the program helped her stay on track academically.

"It has helped me because it's shown me that I don't need to just stop doing schoolwork. I don't need to drop out," said Volkers. "It's helped me really get through and learn everything over again."

Midel joined the program not long after Volkers. He said having his daughter nearby while he attends class makes a difference.

"I'm able to have my daughter here, so it helps me that I can still do school and not have to worry about who's going to watch my child while I'm doing schoolwork."

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One key resource at the campus is the incentive store, stocked with donations from the Idaho News 6 Community Baby Shower. Students earn "Booth Bucks" by attending classes and participating in programs, then use them to shop for essentials.

Volkers said the store helps cover everyday needs: "The store is really helpful because I'm able to go in there and get stuff for my baby, stuff for myself. It helps us with the diapers, food, wipes, all that."

Midel said the store also gives him a chance to see his daughter enjoy being a kid.

"When she sees a new toy, she's usually really happy. I get to see her express how a normal kid would get to do all of that, without knowing that their father was obviously young and all that."

Those resources are made possible in part through community donations, including contributions made during the Idaho News 6 Community Baby Shower.

Donate here: Community Baby Shower | Idaho News 6

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