Boise Bench neighbor pushes for safety features to be 'top priority' in new Liberty Park redesign

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The City of Boise is moving forward with a redesign of Liberty Park on the central bench, following a community vote on new playground designs. While the winning concept emphasizes accessibility, some neighbors are calling on the city to also prioritize safety, specifically fencing around the play area.

Liberty Park has been part of the community since the 1970s. The city recently asked neighbors to vote on redesign options, and the winning design stood out for its accessibility features.

City of Boise

"The community really liked one of the designs that had more accessible features. We were able to look at options that have ramp-style play in them as well as some standalone amenities," said Alicia Records, the City of Boise's parks resources superintendent.

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For Brianna Zanders, a Boise bench neighbor and mother, the redesign is welcome news, but she wants fencing to be part of it.

"The older she gets, the more she wants to go and like adventure, especially on like a main road or any road. As a mom, you think of the worst of what could happen, and if we had fences, then that would eliminate a lot of those doubts and fears," Zanders said.

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Zanders said other parents in her circle share the same concern.

"I've talked with a couple of my other mom friends, and that's like everybody's biggest concern is there not being any fences," Zanders said.

Currently, Julia Davis Park is the only one of Boise's 57 playgrounds that is completely fenced. Another neighbor, speaking off camera, said that is a big reason it is their favorite park.

Speaking about Liberty Park specifically, the city confirmed that feedback about fencing reached its development team.

"As we work through the funding options and the amenities that we look to cover, fencing is one piece of the puzzle that is being budgeted for," Records said.

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Zanders said she loves the new design and that a fence, along with shade, would go a long way for parents.

"Especially with kids and their imaginations, I mean they'll make anything fun as long as they can stay safe," Zanders said.

The city says construction should wrap in 2027, though no firm timeline has been set.

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