Boise Parks & Rec wants your input on new playground design at Liberty Park

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is asking for public input on two new playground designs to replace the aging structure at Liberty Park, located on the Central Bench.

The Liberty Park playground is the "oldest playground" in the park system, reports Boise Parks and Recreation. A permanent restroom will also be added.

The public can choose between two designs for the new structure.

Design #1:

The first design features "inclusive swings, transfer points to reach equipment, climbing structures, sensory play panels, a large eagle element, accessible ramps," and shade structures.

Boise Parks & Recreation

Boise Parks & Recreation

Design #2

The second design includes an "accessible belt bay, musical sensory panels, an accessible ramp, an inclusive swing set, sensory play panels, and a variety of shade structures over the equipment."

Boise Parks & Recreation

Boise Parks & Recreation

The survey will remain open until 5 p.m. on May 15. The public can submit their choice for playground design here.