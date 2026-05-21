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Boise Police ask for the public's help in locating missing 9-year-old boy

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Boise Police Department
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SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is working to locate a missing boy named Cashis.

The 9-year-old boy, who is said to be wearing a tie-dye shirt, was last seen near South Michigan Avenue and West Warren Street, just south of Boise State University. He is reported to have gone missing at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.

If you have seen Cashis, please call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

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