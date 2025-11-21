Fog causes several delays at Boise Airport during Thanksgiving travel rush

BOISE, Idaho — Fog caused several delays at the Boise Airport on Friday at the start of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, most major carriers were reporting delays including Alaska, Allegiant, Delta, Southwest, and United Airlines, according to iflyboise.com. That includes inbound and outbound flights.

According to FAA logs, the airport's ability to measure visibility on the runway went down Wednesday night at 9:35 p.m., which became a major issue once the fog rolled in on Friday morning.

Boise Airport reporter Brady Caskey is among the travelers impacted by delays. He says his Southwest flight to Phoenix is delayed more than 7 hours. He also learned several inbound flights are being diverted to Salt Lake City, due to the limited visibility.

Meteorologist Sophia Cruz is also at the airport and reports several passengers are being rebooked.

The delays come on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Earlier this week Idaho News 6 reported the Friday, Monday, and Wednesday before Thanksgiving would be the busiest days at the Boise Airport. Airport officials say 150,000 travelers are expected to pass through the airport in the 10 days surrounding the holiday, so they suggest arriving at least two hours early in preparation.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you the latest updates as they become available.

