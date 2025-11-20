BOISE, Idaho — If you’re traveling for the holidays, expect a busy scene at the Boise Airport over the next few weeks — and plan to get there early.

Airport officials say this is the busiest time of year to travel and recommend arriving at least two hours before your flight.

“We are kicking off our holiday travel season, and so starting this Friday, the Boise Airport is going to get very busy,” said Jennifer Kronberg, with the Boise Airport.

WATCH: Brady Caskey talks to travelers and breaks down the biggest tips

Holiday travel rush arrives at the Boise Airport — Here’s what to know

Peak Travel Days

The busiest days to fly are Friday, Monday, and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

More than 150,000 travelers are expected to pass through the airport in the 10 days surrounding the holiday.

“Got here a little bit early to try to, I didn’t know if it was gonna be crazy or not. It doesn’t look like it’s gonna be as crazy as I thought it was gonna be, so I think we’re good,” said Gerry Jones, who was on his way to Oklahoma to pick up his kids for the holiday.

Parking Options

For those driving themselves:

Economy lot $10/day with shuttle every 15 minutes.

Closer lots vary in close but can run you up to $30/day

Real-time parking availability can be checked online.

Picking someone up?

The cell phone lot is just a few minutes from the terminal. The time it takes to drive from the cell phone lot to the curb matches how long it takes to get from most gates to the curb.

“When you wait at the curb, it creates a lot of congestion, and we will be patrolling those curbs and asking people to move along,” Kronberg said.

Packing Reminders

Holiday foods like jam, gravy, and cranberry sauce won’t make it through TSA security. No liquids as usual.

You can find TSA holiday guidelines here.

Instead, you can bring a taste of Boise with you from the brand new Capital City Public Market location that recently opened inside the terminal.

“If you give yourself extra time, if you give other passengers extra grace — it just makes for a more pleasant experience for everybody," added Kronberg.