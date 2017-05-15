AMBER Alert issued for two abducted Boise girls

BOISE, ID - An AMBER Alert has been issued in Idaho for what authorities are now saying are two abducted Boise girls.
On Sunday, the Boise Police Department sent out a news release asking for the public’s help in locating a father and two daughters who hadn’t been seen since about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10th. “Third hand information suggests the three may be camping, but that information has not been substantiated at this time. Camping locations could include Arrow Rock, Grimes Creek, Barber Flats or other unknown areas,” the BPD release stated.
The father -- identified Joshua Bradley Dundon -- was known to drive a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado quad-cab diesel pickup with Idaho license 1A U473T.
The two missing girls who are now the subject of the AMBER Alert are Madison Ann Dundon and her sister, Jaylynn Dawn Dundon.
Madison is seven years eight months old, stands four feet tall, and weighs about forty pounds. She has blond or strawberry-blond hair and blue eyes. She also has pierced ears
Jaylynn is six years five months old, stands three-and a-half feet tall, wand weighs about 35 pounds, according to reports. She has brown hair, brown eyes and a scar over her left eye.
She also has pierced ears.
Joshua Dundon, 29, is about six feet tall. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
According to the AMBER Alert, the three were last seen in Eureka County, Nevada. The suspect’s vehicle was found burned.
“Due to the conditions of the truck, there was a delay in positive identification. On May 11, witnesses saw a male walk from the scene of the truck and observed as the male spoke to a female who was not visible but could be heard by the witnesses,” according to an Idaho State Police news released. “. On Monday, May 15, positive identification was made that the truck belongs to Dundon. Law Enforcement, then identified several different shoe prints leaving the scene ... in the very remote area.”
“Several expired ammunition casings were located on scene. Witnesses heard a gunshot at the time they approached the burning truck,” the ISP release added. “Joshua is known to use illicit drugs. He recently made threatening statements and suicidal statements. Joshua has been identified to have firearms in his possession."
It is not known what type of vehicle he may now be driving.
If you have information about Dundon or the two girls, you are urged to call Boise Police at (208)343-2677.