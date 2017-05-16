Idaho Amber Alert canceled after girls found safe in Nevada

Steven Shaw, Karen Lehr
9:52 PM, May 15, 2017
The two Boise girls subject to an AMBER Alert earlier today have been found safe in Eureka County, Nevada.

Police say Jaylynn Dundon, 6, and Madison Dundon, 7, are being taken to an Idaho hospital and will be treated for exposure.  They will also be reunited with family.  

The suspect and father of the children, Joshua Dundon, is now in custody.

The AMBER alert was issued shortly before 2:00 p.m. Monday after Dundon's Chevy Silverado was found torched in the remote Nevada desert in Eureka County.

The three were last seen in Ada County Wednesday morning when Dundon picked the girls up from school and allegedly told witnesses he was taking the girls camping. Boise Police began asking for the public's help in locating the family Saturday evening.

The burned truck was found Thursday by Eureka County Sheriff's deputies so badly burned it took investigators four days to recover the VIN number and determine the truck belonged to Joshua Dundon. That's when officials issued the AMBER alert. Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots nearby, and saw a man walking away from the burning truck alone.

Boise Police publicly thanked the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police for their extraordinary effort to search the area and rescue the children.

