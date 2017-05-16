The three were last seen in Ada County Wednesday morning when Dundon picked the girls up from school and allegedly told witnesses he was taking the girls camping. Boise Police began asking for the public's help in locating the family Saturday evening.
The burned truck was found Thursday by Eureka County Sheriff's deputies so badly burned it took investigators four days to recover the VIN number and determine the truck belonged to Joshua Dundon. That's when officials issued the AMBER alert. Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots nearby, and saw a man walking away from the burning truck alone.
Boise Police publicly thanked the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police for their extraordinary effort to search the area and rescue the children.