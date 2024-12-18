Watch Now
Skateboarder hit by car in West Boise dies from injuries

Steve Dent Idaho News 6
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are still investigating after a man was hit by a car in West Boise Sunday morning. The man died from his injuries just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to his family.

Police say the crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Bridgetower Drive. It appears the man was riding a skateboard in the roadway when he was hit by a car heading northbound on Five Mile.

