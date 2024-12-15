Man seriously injured after being hit by car in west Boise

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car and seriously injured in West Boise Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of Five Mile and Bridgetower Dr. Police say it appears the man was in the roadway when he was hit by a car heading northbound.

Steve Dent Idaho News 6 West Boise accident with vehicle and pedestrian

As of 11:00 a.m., the surrounding area was still closed to traffic and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.