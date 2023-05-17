Sweet Zola's, Candy for Inclusion, featured on Good Morning America

Local candy shop founder Cyndy Radovich was featured in a segment on Good Morning America for operating a non-profit business that employs people with developmental disabilities.

RELATED | Made In Idaho: Sweet Zola's

"Sweet Zola's is a candy shop that employs all individuals with developmental disabilities, exclusively individuals with developmental disabilities. And they run the place, it's amazing!" exclaimed Sweet Zola's Candy Shop Owner Cyndy Radovich in an interview with Idaho News 6 Matt Sizemore.

Radovich is a developmental specialist who wanted to provide a safe space for people with developmental disabilities to gain confidence in the workplace and refine their professional skills.

RELATED | Providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities

Sweet Zola's opened in 2019 and has employed over 50 individuals with disabilities. The shop is a non-profit, and Radovich continues to work another full-time job to help pay for the business.

Radovich hopes that, someday, Sweet Zola's can open another location to help employ the many individuals who are on the waiting list to work in the shop.

While on GMA, Radovich was given business tips from award-winning serial entrepreneur and investor Kim Perell, and was then presented with a donation of $10,000 from Perell's company.

The shop now offers a candy box subscription for about $25 per month that will ship anywhere (for free) in the US. Donations for the shop are also accepted through the Sweet Zola website.

Watch the entire GMA interview here