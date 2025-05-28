Watch Now
CommunityIdaho News 6 Shine a Light

Actions

May Shines a Light on Cyndy Eldredge Radovich, founder of Sweet Zola's Candy Shop

May Shines a Light on Cyndy Eldredge Radovich, owner of Sweet Zola's Candy Shop
May Shines a Light on Cyndy Eldredge Radovich
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Cyndy Eldredge Radovich, founder of Sweet Zola's Candy Shop, is the May recipient of the Shine a Light award. Radovich is a behavioral therapist with nearly 20 years of experience who, in 2019, opened Sweet Zola's in Boise as a way to employ individuals with developmental disabilities.

"I had been working with a young man — I saw him doing his first job, and he was fired after a couple of weeks," Radovich explained. "I wanted to open a place where people could get to know my employees and get to know people with disabilities and understand that they are very much employable."

Radovich says that most of the people who have worked at Sweet Zola's have since gone out into the community and been hired elsewhere.

"I like seeing my employees coming in every day, working hard, and being happy to be here," Radovich said. "My favorite part of the shop is my employees."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Idaho News 6 Shine a Light

Idaho News 6 Shine A Light: Nominate someone to be recognized
Watch the 2024 Special.jpg

Community

2024 Shine A Light Special