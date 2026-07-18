Fire reported northeast of Hailey near Ohio Gulch Road; public urged to avoid the area

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Fire crews are responding to a new fire reported off Ohio Gulch Road, northeast of Hailey.

Blaine County fire officials are asking the public to stay out of the area to allow crews access to the scene.

Officials are also warning people not to fly drones near the fire. Drone activity can ground aerial fire support, hampering crews' ability to fight the fire from the air.

The public is asked not to call dispatch for updates. Officials say they will post updates on their website and social media.

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