GARDEN CITY, Idaho — As Idaho News 6 prepares for its annual Community Baby Shower, one of the local nonprofits benefiting from donations is sharing how community support helps strengthen families across the Treasure Valley.

Family Advocates, based in Garden City, has been serving children and families for nearly 50 years through a variety of programs focused on education, prevention, and advocacy.

Among those benefiting from the organization's services is Jasmine Vega, a mother of two who is currently enrolled in Family Advocates' Family Strengthening Program.

WATCH: Local mom shares impact of Family Advocates program

‘It made me feel more present’: Local mom shares impact of Family Advocates program

"It made me feel more present with my kids. It made me feel like I wasn't doing such a bad job," Vega said.

The Family Strengthening Program is a 10-week course that brings local families together for a shared meal and educational classes. Topics range from stress management and communication skills to discipline strategies designed to help parents build stronger relationships with their children.

"Like the positive discipline strategies we learn, you know, how to stay connected with each other through tough times, you know, and just knowing what is important, um, like just all of the building blocks, right, of raising a healthy family," Vega said.

While parents participate in classes, their children have opportunities to play, learn, and interact with other kids in the program.

Vega said she believes programs like Family Strengthening can have a lasting impact on families facing difficult circumstances.

"I know that if this kind of program was available and around for a lot of people who are especially involved with the criminal justice system or in foster care— it could really transform and change lives," she explained.

Family Advocates also operates the Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, program, which provides trained volunteers who advocate for children involved in the foster care system.

In addition to education and advocacy programs, the organization helps families access essential items such as diapers, baby wipes, backpacks, and school supplies.

"There are families that are living on the edge and needing additional support, and being able to meet a family where they are, to strengthen them, to help them with additional communication tools, being able to confidently access concrete resources, that's why I do it," said Maggie Thompson with Family Advocates.

One of the most popular resources offered by the nonprofit is its resource room, which provides free necessities to families in need.

"The resource room is like Mary Poppins' bag. It's magical, and almost whatever you need is going to materialize in that room," added Thompson.

Those resources are made possible in part through community donations, including contributions made during the Idaho News 6 Community Baby Shower.

Community members can support Family Advocates and other participating nonprofits by donating baby supplies and other essential items through the annual Community Baby Shower campaign.

Donate here: Community Baby Shower | Idaho News 6