Things to know for stand up paddle boarding

BOISE, Idaho — It's peak summer, at Quinns Pond and for paddleboarders, that also means, paying attention to state law.



On a paddle board a sound proof device should be carried, like a whistle, in case of emergencies.

Deputy Steve Kelch with Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol says aninvasive species sticker is also required on paddle boards, in order to keep Idaho waters safe.

“Every vessel does have specific rules to themselves and that's the thing people just don't think of they're inflatable paddle board as, hey this is a vessel they kind of think of it as a toy, but it does have specific rules,” Deputy Steve Kelch, Ada County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.

“We keep a life jacket on the boat because I think its Idaho law with watercrafts keep at least one life jacket on, but I've been a swimmer for a while so I'm pretty confident about this, she's not very good at swimming if the boat were to sink I said I'd give her the life jacket. It can be dangerous if people are a little overconfident but I would just say never swim alone, always make sure your watercraft is secure and make sure you have a life jacket,” Esther Leclaire local paddle boarder

“They have to have an invasive species sticker since those can go in and out of the water and travel so easily, we don't want to pick up any quagga mussels or anything if their taking them out of state and picking up those invasive species that could hurt our water ways.” Deputy Kelch

Back at Quinns Pond, it seems most paddle boarders packed their life jackets on board although few were actually wearing them.

Justin White was out on the pond with his family, he says,

“For sure life jackets, for the ones taking swimming lessons to make sure they're safe in the water." Justin White

We asked if he wears a wear a life jacket when you paddle board?

“Yes always got to have a jacket on there.” White

After speaking with a few paddle boarders, it seems like most people know to keep a life jacket on the watercraft but remember along with the life jacket, bring a whistle, and invest in an invasive species sticker.