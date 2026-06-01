Sunny days ahead as June gets underway

Idaho is enjoying a stellar weekend to close out May, and the sun doesn't stop as June rolls in. Nice skies and nice temperatures are set to continue.

After chaotic weather over the last week, Idaho settled into clear skies across the valley floors and mountains. Decent winds came through Saturday and Sunday, but nothing compared to Thursday's aggressive gusts. The nice weather continues into next month with a slight bump in temperatures to get you geared up for summer.

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Mid-week, the valley floors will either get close to or cross that 90° mark. Thursday sees a slight dip, and we warm up again Friday back into the 80s, but a new trend may be on the way for this next month.

The 6-10 day outlook is showcasing rare average temperatures for the Boise area. It also shows slightly wetter-than-normal conditions. This is good for several reasons, but mainly, if we track cooler and wetter, this will relieve some of the active wildfire weather Idaho has seen since Memorial Day weekend.

Fires need dry and hot weather, as most of us know, and a couple of degrees cooler can be a big difference for the rest of the summer months.

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June looks to have a beautiful kickoff, so enjoy the great conditions. We officially enter the first summer month tomorrow!

FULL FORECAST HERE—