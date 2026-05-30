BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Cleanup crews and homeowners across the Treasure Valley are working to clear downed trees, scattered debris, and storm damage after powerful winds moved through the area Thursday.

Neighbors say they were left startled by the storm, with many waking up to downed branches and damage in their neighborhoods.

"Honestly thought it was a tornado. I mean, because it was really whipping," one neighbor said.

Cleanup crews, including SavATree, were quickly overwhelmed with calls for help.

"Today alone, my office manager has fielded 100 calls from last night's storm, and we're not even, it's not even a dent," McInerney said.

WATCH: NORTH END NEIGHBOR ON THE 60 MPH STORM

'Hundreds of Calls': Crews tackle storm cleanup across Treasure Valley

North End neighbor Karen Shehi, who has lived in the area for four years, said she had never seen anything like it and was among thousands of customers who lost power Thursday.

"I had dinner in the oven. I was making dinner for my family. Who were on their way over. And I had to go across the street because they had power," Shehi said.

In the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, McInerney said SavATree crews responded to several downed 60- to 70-foot trees and widespread debris.

"When they have to come, they have to come because sometimes they pose a threat to structures, people, playgrounds, fences, you name it, and this is a perfect case in point," McInerney said.

Storm damage from winds up to 60 miles per hour was also seen at Morris Hill Cemetery, where trees and branches were scattered near headstones and pathways.

McInerney said homeowners who are unsure about the condition of their trees should contact a certified arborist for a consultation. He added that while inspections can help reduce risk, there is only so much that can be done when it comes to nature.

"Sometimes bad things can happen. I don't imagine, you know, from a climactic standpoint that, you know, it's going to get much better," McInerney said.

McInerney said regularly checking trees and watching for "widowmakers" even after storm damage can help prevent future damage.

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