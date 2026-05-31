Scole Fire off South Cole Road in Kuna burning 181 acres; investigation underway

KUNA, Idaho — Fire crews are responding to the Scole Fire, located near S Cole Road in Kuna.

A spokesperson with BLM Idaho Fire confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the U.S. Wildland Fire Service Great Basin Unit 1- Boise responded to the fire at around 2:00 p.m. on May 31.

Kuna Fire also responded to the scene. Assigned fire resources include four engines, one dozer, and one tender.

The fire is currently under investigation, and no estimated containment or control times have been announced.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, as of 4:15 p.m., the fire is estimated at 181 acres and is human-caused.

Fire officials are urging the public to travel with caution and to stay alert for emergency personnel operating on roadways.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.