Smoke pours into Idaho as Oregon fires continue to burn

The start of the work week will see a lot of smoke as Oregon wildfires intensify, bringing plenty of haze to Idaho.

Poor air quality will be consistent at least through Wednesday as fires continue to tear through our neighbors to the west. Air quality — specifically in the earliest parts of the morning — will be at its worst, with extremely dense smoke filling the valley floors.

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Smoke will be recharged overnight consistently through the middle of the week when temperatures start to climb. The Boise region will see triple digits by Thursday and into the weekend.

Our outlook heading into August has Idaho warmer and drier than usual, so get ready for the heat and less thunderstorm activity. We will have the very latest on wildfire activity, so stay connected to Idaho News 6 over the next week.

Have a good week and do what you can to avoid the unhealthy air we are experiencing!

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