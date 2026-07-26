Scorp Fire burns 4,000 acres in Owyhee County

OWYHEE COUNTY — The Scorp Fire, which sparked Saturday afternoon northwest of Murphy, has burned 4,000 acres, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 1 evacuation order late Saturday night, stating that the blaze was threatening homes in the Reynolds Proper and Murphy Proper area.

Officials then released an update early Sunday morning, saying there has been no further escalation toward the area. Officials say any updated statuses will be posted to their Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 has reached out to officials and will continue to provide updates.