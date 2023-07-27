Smoke and fire weather ramps up

We're waking up to hazy skies once again in southern Idaho as wildfire smoke continues to billow eastward from Oregon fires. Idaho is also fighting some blazes of its own.

Southern Idaho is right in the middle of two competing air masses creating mild weather with breezy conditions for the next few days. Throughout today we'll see wind speeds up to 15 mph with windier conditions expected in eastern Idaho with wind speeds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30mph today.

A Red Flag Warning has been expanded for more counties in southern Idaho due to the windy, hot and dry conditions dominating the area. This is perfect fire weather....so be safe out there with chains, campfires, etc.

Temperatures remain seasonably average in the low to mid-90s in the Boise area. Saturday is a hot one! High pressure pushes further north this day taking up Treasure Valley high temps to the upper 90s.

High pressure continues to dominate the southwestern United States and is set to bring some warmer conditions to Idaho over the next couple weeks.

