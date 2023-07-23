Tyson fire expands to 100 acres near Fernwood, Idaho

FERNWOOD, Idaho — Efforts to fight the Tyson fire in northern Idaho started on July 21, when flames were discovered in logging debris west of Fernwood, Idaho.

Though the fire swelled from 50 acres to 100 acres, a night fire crew was able to construct a fireline that now covers about 50% of the perimeter of the fire.

The Idaho Department of Lands is reporting that the fire is currently 10% contained and that the existing fire crews will be joined by 2 additional fire engines and additional heavy equipment on July 23 to continue suppressing the fire.

Updates on this situation will follow as it develops.