Elkhorn Fire burning in Payette National Forest near Campbell's Ferry Ranch

A fire detected late in the evening on Monday, July 24 in the Payette National Forest, the Elkhorn Fire, is currently estimated to span 1,200 acres.

Located near Campbell's Ferry on the main Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is burning on the south side of the river, though the river remains open for recreational rafting. Trail closures are expected to be issued soon.

Sixteen smokejumpers and a 10-person crew are assigned to structure protection in the area, hoping to divert the fire away from structures.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

