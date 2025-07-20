Idaho to kick off the week with a slight cool down as wildfire season picks up

Temperatures in some parts of Idaho saw a nice dip on Saturday, and that trend will continue as temps fall as we approach the work week.

However, it won't last for long.

The Treasure Valley will enjoy some 80s as the high temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Soon after that, we warm right back up to the mid-90s with 97°F expected on Thursday.

RELATED: Protecting livestock from summer heat

The Magic Valley will see a similar fall with 87°F as the high on Monday and Tuesday, but their warm-up only keeps them in the low 90s, so not much of a shift.

The next three days in Idaho will see great weather conditions, so get out and enjoy them!

In the meantime, the Idaho News 6 team is monitoring a wildfire that is over 5,000 acres between Boise and Mountain Home. The wildfire was caused by a car fire earlier on Saturday. The MM65 I-84 fire is 0% contained. This fire is threatening structures, and we will continue to monitor the situation.

Fire Updates: 8,000 acre wildfire ongoing southeast of Boise along I-84