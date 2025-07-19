1,000 acre wildfire ongoing southeast of Boise along I-84

BOISE, Idaho — Crews are responding to a 1,000 acre wildfire on Interstate 84 (I-84) 8 miles southeast of Boise that began early Saturday afternoon.

The wildfire appears to have been started by a vehicle fire, which was reported by the Idaho Transportation Department at 12:16 p.m. There is currently no estimated time of containment.

According to a Facebook post by BLM Idaho Fire, motorists headed eastbound on I-84 should "expect possible lane closures and delays." A highway camera from the area shows that traffic is currently experiencing a major slowdown.

Orchard Access Road is currently closed as crews use the road for firefighting efforts.

Idaho Transportation Department

Level 3 evacuations are currently in effect for areas to the south and east of the wildfire. The public is urged to avoid the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.